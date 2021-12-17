Advertisement

Fargo PD notifying community of 2 high-risk sex offenders in N. Fargo

Both of their registered address is Centre Inc. at 123 15th St. N.
(Left: Charboneau, Right: Fink)
(Left: Charboneau, Right: Fink)(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community today that two registered high-risk sex offenders have moved to north Fargo. Both of their registered address is Centre Inc. at 123 15th St. N.

62-year old Blake Allen Charboneau was on January 4, 1990 of Aggraved sexual Abuse by Use of force in North Dakota. His victim was under the age of 15. He was convicted again on January 1, 2004 of Sexual Contact w/ Incapable Person in South Dakota. He is a lifetime registrant.

52-year old Mitchell Phillip Fink was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 5 in Minnesota on June 16, 1997. His victim was a 15-year old. He is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays are already in place due to forecasted inclement weather
Crash
Two cars collide while dense fog advisory was in effect
Crews had to rescue two men from ice that drifted from the shore.
Father, son rescued after ice drifted from shore
Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg
Vehicle rolls on snowy road

Latest News

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND working to protect pilots after student dies in plane crash
Amazon worker prepares packages to be shipped out
Final stretch of holiday shopping has Fargo Amazon workers in overdrive
6:00PM Sports - December 16
6:00PM Sports - December 16
Final stretch of holiday shopping has Fargo Amazon workers in overdrive
News - Final stretch of holiday shopping has Fargo Amazon workers in overdrive