Fargo PD notifying community of 2 high-risk sex offenders in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community today that two registered high-risk sex offenders have moved to north Fargo. Both of their registered address is Centre Inc. at 123 15th St. N.

62-year old Blake Allen Charboneau was on January 4, 1990 of Aggraved sexual Abuse by Use of force in North Dakota. His victim was under the age of 15. He was convicted again on January 1, 2004 of Sexual Contact w/ Incapable Person in South Dakota. He is a lifetime registrant.

52-year old Mitchell Phillip Fink was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct 5 in Minnesota on June 16, 1997. His victim was a 15-year old. He is a lifetime registrant.

