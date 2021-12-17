Beltrami Co. will have extra patrol in school zones after becoming aware of national TikTok threat trend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying it had become aware of an emerging national TikTok trend.

It says the social media trend advocates for national, widespread school violence on December 17, 2021.

Beltrami Co. says it will have extra patrols in school zones as a result.

It says it doesn’t know where the threat started, and there is no evidence that says any violence will occur locally.

The statement says if there is a threat received, by sheriff’s office or school, it will be investigated for credibility and viability.

The sheriff’s office says it’s been in communication with Beltrami County Area Schools, and some districts have contacted parents.

It says it is a parent or guardian’s choice whether or not to send their child to school.

