Advertisement

Beltrami Co. will have extra patrol in school zones after becoming aware of national TikTok threat trend

It says the social media trend advocates for national, widespread school violence on December 17, 2021.
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia.(AP images)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying it had become aware of an emerging national TikTok trend.

It says the social media trend advocates for national, widespread school violence on December 17, 2021.

Beltrami Co. says it will have extra patrols in school zones as a result.

It says it doesn’t know where the threat started, and there is no evidence that says any violence will occur locally.

The statement says if there is a threat received, by sheriff’s office or school, it will be investigated for credibility and viability.

The sheriff’s office says it’s been in communication with Beltrami County Area Schools, and some districts have contacted parents.

It says it is a parent or guardian’s choice whether or not to send their child to school.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays are already in place due to forecasted inclement weather
Crash
Two cars collide while dense fog advisory was in effect
Crews had to rescue two men from ice that drifted from the shore.
Father, son rescued after ice drifted from shore
Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg
Vehicle rolls on snowy road

Latest News

Fargo "Secret Santa"
Fargo “Secret Santa” sends strangers gifts
(Left: Charboneau, Right: Fink)
Fargo PD notifying community of 2 high-risk sex offenders in N. Fargo
News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND working to protect pilots after student dies in plane crash
Amazon worker prepares packages to be shipped out
Final stretch of holiday shopping has Fargo Amazon workers in overdrive