‘We’re heartbroken, overwhelmed’: Essentia-Fargo pleads for more to get vaccinated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years in the pandemic doctors and nurses are sending a message saying they’re heartbroken and overwhelmed. In a post on Facebook, Essentia Health-Fargo said the situation is critical and the emergency rooms are overfilled.

“It’s been a tough job,” said Dr. Christopher Anderson who has been on the frontlines of the pandemic for the past 21 months.

He said lately there has been a consistently high volume of patients.

“You’re seeing a lot of patients, a lot of sick patients,” said Dr. Anderson.

As health care systems face critical staffing shortages, more people are seeking treatment.

“It’s all of those factors coming together and making it a challenge,” he explained, “There are physical limits to how many people we can fit in this hospital.”

In the ER Dr. Anderson said they are trying their best.

“Get you seen by who you need to be seen by and get the procedure you need to be done,” he said.

Heading into the holidays Dr. Anderson said it’s back to the basics: wash your hands, get your distance, wear a mask, and get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the Flu.

