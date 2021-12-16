UND Police help put out deck fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed into action and saved a deck fire from getting worse in Grand Forks.

Fire officials say they were called to the fire on a third floor deck in the 600 block of 39th St. S. around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

UND Police responded first and put out a majority of the fire with a fire extinguisher, then firefighters arrived and made sure it was snuffed out.

Authorities say damage to the deck is minimal.

