School delays are already in place due to forecasted inclement weather

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several schools districts in the valley are opening late Thursday due to forecasted inclement weather.

Districts, including Moorhead Public Schools, D-G-F schools, West Fargo, and several others, will open two hours late.

You can also find a full list of those delays or closings by clicking here.

