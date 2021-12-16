Possible Tornados Touch Down in Minnesota

Albert Lea/Wabasha, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Heavy damage has taken place in Minnesota, as storms slammed the southern part of the state.

The national weather service reports a bank and several homes in the town of Hartland in freeborn county have significant damage, possibly from a rare winter tornado.

Part of the roof of the brick bank building is toppled, and windows were blown out.

There are also reports of damage from possible tornadoes in Albert Lea and Wabasha.

Strong winds have knocked down power poles across southern Minnesota, leaving thousands without power.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.