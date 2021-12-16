Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer, family

Seth Burkle
Seth Burkle(Stutsman County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown Police Officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted while responding to a welfare check.

Jamestown Police say they were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. SW on Wednesday, Dec. 15 because a mental health professional wanted an officer present.

Family members of the man in question also went to the apartment and a fight eventually broke out, with the assailant punching his family member in the neck and face.

The officer intervened in the fight and the man eventually starting punching him.

Eventually police were able to arrest 29-year-old Seth Burkle of Jamestown. Burkle is in jail for simple assault and assault on a peace officer.

The officer attacked was taken to the hospital and has cuts and bruises to his face.

