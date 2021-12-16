Gigi Marvin, Warroad native and Olympic hockey medalist, retires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (USA Hockey) - Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin (Warroad, Minn.), who starred on the international stage for Team USA for 13 years, formally announced her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Team Program today.

The versatile Marvin, who played both defense and forward during her superlative career, was part of three U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Teams and helped the U.S. capture gold at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She was also part of silver medal-winning U.S. Olympic teams at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, and the 2010 Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Congratulations to Olympic gold medalist @GigiMarvin, who starred on the international stage for Team USA for 13 years! 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 16, 2021

Marvin will be honored prior to Monday’s (Dec. 20) U.S.-Canada game at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“Gigi was a cornerstone of the U.S. Women’s National Team program for a long time,” said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “Not many athletes earn the opportunity to play in three Olympic Games, along with countless world championships. She was obviously a terrific player and represented our country so well on the biggest stages. We thank her for not only being a big contributor to the success of our program, but for also for serving as a wonderful role model for aspiring young players throughout the country.”

“Playing for Team USA was such a joy and I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships formed and memories made,” said Marvin. “I loved competing alongside teammates who not only relentlessly pursued excellence within themselves; but made everyone around them better. Thanks to the Lord, my family and friends, and to all who surrounded me with love, prayers, and support throughout my career.”

The Warroad, Minn., native began her playing career with the U.S. Women’s National Team Program in 2006-07, with her first competition the U22 Series between the U.S. and Canada. Later that season she made what would be the first of seven career appearances in the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships. All total, she helped the United States to five gold medals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017) and two silver medals (2007, 2012).

Marvin also made nine appearances in the Four Nations Cup, helping the U.S. to titles in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2017.

In total, Marvin played in 126 games with 74 points, including 24 goals and 50 assists.

During her career, she helped the U.S. Women’s National Team Program to its dominant position on the world stage, a place today that has included the U.S. winning the last Olympic Winter Games and eight of the last 10 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

Marvin played five years of high school hockey for her hometown Warroad Warriors. She finished her career ranked fifth in Minnesota state career scoring with 425 points (196 goals, 229 assists) and was named the Ms. Hockey winner in 2005.

Marvin played four seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota (2005-2009) and contributed 196 points (87 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games. Among her numerous accolades, Marvin was a two-time top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award (2008, 2009). She was also named the WCHA Rookie of the Year (2005-06) and the WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year (2008-09).

Congratulations to @GigiMarvin on announcing her retirement from @usahockey! 👏



An incredible representative for the #Gophers and the Red, White & Blue throughout her decorated career. 〽️🇺🇸



📰: https://t.co/cMNpRvIR57 pic.twitter.com/vFv0jjzCQ9 — Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) December 16, 2021

In her eight-plus seasons of professional hockey — including stops with the Minnesota Whitecaps (2010-11), Boston Blades (2011-13), Boston Pride (2015-17), and for Boston in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association since 2018 — Marvin won two league championships (2012-13 and 2015-16), earned the NWHL’s Best Defenseman award (2015-16), and was a three-time NWHL All-Star (2015-17).

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.