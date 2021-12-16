Flights canceled out of Hector impacting many travelers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re traveling tomorrow, make sure to check your flight’s status with your airline. The weather is impacting flights in and out of Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Fargo isn’t the only spot getting some wild weather, and many flyers are feeling the effects.

“We’re worried. The airport was full of people today, and they can’t get home,” says United Airlines flyer Sandra Hassler. She is one of many struggling with a travel nightmare

“We were supposed to get on at 11:30, our flight was delayed until 2, and at 3, and then at 3:30, and then at 4, and 4:30. They said the plane was here grounded, and we could get on the plane. We were all standing in line, and they said the plane is grounded but it’s not going anywhere,” she says.

She’s trying to get home to Denver, but with 95 miles per hour winds reported in northern Colorado United Airlines has delayed, or canceled, flights out of fargo. In Hassell’s case, she says everyone was lined up to board, but the plane crew was too tired from flying all day. So, the flight was finally canceled.

Several other travelers told us they found out their flights were canceled Wednesday, after being delayed several time and waiting more than 9 hours. Hassell tells us the inside of the airport has been a nightmare. “Christmas is next week and they’re waiting to get on their flights. Who knows when we can really get out of here,” says Hassell.

Hassell says she’s been trying to get out of Fargo, and back home to Denver, since Friday. Again, a reminder to check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport.

