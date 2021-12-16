FBI involved in missing girl case out of Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Beltrami County, MN want your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Navaeh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021 leaving a home around 2 a.m.

She’s described as 5′4″ tall, 120 lbs with long dark hair with highlights and brown eyes. Police say she also has a scar near her left eyebrow.

She was last seen wearing jeans and athletic slides.

The Bemidji Police, Minnesota BCA and FBI are now all involved in finding her.

