FBI involved in missing girl case out of Bemidji

Navaeh Kingbird
Navaeh Kingbird(Bemidji, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Beltrami County, MN want your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Navaeh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021 leaving a home around 2 a.m.

She’s described as 5′4″ tall, 120 lbs with long dark hair with highlights and brown eyes. Police say she also has a scar near her left eyebrow.

She was last seen wearing jeans and athletic slides.

The Bemidji Police, Minnesota BCA and FBI are now all involved in finding her.

