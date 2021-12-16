Family Ties: Group of Bison Signees continuing legacies with NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison Football is a family business for some of the newest members of the Herd. Three of our local talents have deep connections to the Bison, including West Fargo receiver Carson Hegerle. His Dad, Erik, played football for the Bison and his mom, Shelley, was a track and field athlete. Those family ties, along with the winning culture, made the Bison a no-brainer for the State’s top recruit.

“It was a pretty big no-brainer i would say. I’ve always grown up around NDSU, my whole family has. It’s always been the goal.” Carson said after signing his Letter of Intent, “NDSU has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. To finally sign the papers, make things official. It’s a dream come true.”

Kellen Entz will also be wearing green and gold in the fall. Entz is also expecting to play receiver after helping lead the Sheyenne Mustangs to their first ever state title. Although his dad, Matt Entz, is the current head coach at NDSU, Kellen told us that joining the Bison was not a foregone conclusion.

“I mean I put some thought into it. I had other schools that I was considering. But I’ve been around NDSU football for a while now, I just felt like it was the right place for me.” Kellen told us it was important to find that right fit, saying that “I just wanted to go somewhere that was the right place for me. People are good, school is good, and I’ve gotten to know some of the other guys of this recruiting class. I just really like those, I think we can build a strong culture going forward.”

And joining them in the incoming receiving core is John Gores from Fargo Shanley. His dad Jerry Gores was a Hall of Fame Track coach for the Bison. This decision has been a long time coming for John, who watched the Bison play every Saturday growing up.

“Pretty easy decision, you know, growing up watching them every Saturday, winning all those national championships, it was a pretty easy decision once they asked me to come play for them. I was like ‘yeah I’ll do that’.” said Gores, “My Dad is a hall of fame coach there, my brother goes there, mom teaches there, It’s just nice to keep that going and maybe make a name for myself on Saturdays.”

While each of these athletes have their own familial tie to the Bison, Head Coach Matt Entz told us these athletes were signed to leave their own legacy. In total the Bison signed 31 new recruits, with four coming from the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.