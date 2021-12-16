Driver cited for DUI after crashing into TLC Cleaning vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was cited for DUI after police says they were involved in a crash with a TLC Cleaning vehicle.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at 3rd Avenue and 25th Street South.

Police also say that the person who was cited for DUI was also cited for driving under suspension, and that person has been released. One person was injured and treated at the ER.

