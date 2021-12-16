Advertisement

Customers of Glasser Images starting to receive photos, some given to wrong person

GLASSER IMAGES
GLASSER IMAGES(none)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Customers of Glasser Images are starting to receive their pictures.

However, we’re learning that some pictures are going out to the wrong customers and even to people who were never customers of the photography company at all.

One woman says she is concerned that her baby pictures have been sent to the wrong email address.

Another took to social media asking if anyone knows the people in the pictures that were sent to her on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were impacted by the sudden October closing of Glasser Images.

Many couples were left with questions as to what to do next.

We have reached out to the attorney for Glasser Images, but have not heard back.

If you think you have received photos in error, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police seeking help
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats

Latest News

CDC reports record number of overdose deaths accelerated by pandemic
CDC reports record number of overdose deaths accelerated by pandemic
6:00PM News December 15 - Part 3
6:00PM News December 15 - Part 3
6:00PM Sports - December 15
6:00PM Sports - December 15
Dilworth man sentenced to 100 months for involvement in violent gang robberies