Vehicle rolls on snowy road

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle went off the road and rolled in Polk County.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 220 near milepost 37. Authorities say there was some snow on the road at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Garrett Michael Mehrkens. He was taken to Altru and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

