Advertisement

Two cars collide while dense fog advisory was in effect

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash that took place while a dense fog advisory was in effect.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened before noon Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75 in Otter Tail County. Authorities say 74-year-old Connie Alouise Bachmeier was driving a Subaru and heading eastbound on Highway 29, while a Dodge Ram driven by 27-year-old Daniel Forrest Briard was heading southbound on County Road 75. They collided at the intersection.

MSP says they both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police seeking help
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats

Latest News

Road crash
Firefighters help remove driver in two vehicle crash
Fatal Car Crash in Lynchburg
Vehicle rolls on snowy road
NDT - Daily Motivation - December 15
NDT - Daily Motivation - December 15
NDT - Sports Betting & Holiday Promotions - December 15
NDT - Sports Betting & Holiday Promotions - December 15