Two cars collide while dense fog advisory was in effect

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash that took place while a dense fog advisory was in effect.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened before noon Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75 in Otter Tail County. Authorities say 74-year-old Connie Alouise Bachmeier was driving a Subaru and heading eastbound on Highway 29, while a Dodge Ram driven by 27-year-old Daniel Forrest Briard was heading southbound on County Road 75. They collided at the intersection.

MSP says they both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

