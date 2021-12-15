Real-life Grinch snatches gifts and dampers Christmas spirit for Moorhead woman

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A real-life Grinch is putting a damper on one woman’s Christmas spirit.

“They took everything. All of our Christmas. They took our security. More than that,” said Lisa Maxwell.

Gifts used to sit under her Christmas tree.

“Our plans, everything was wiped out. Christmas is destroyed,” she said.

Maxwell says, on Monday, she left her apartment for less than 10 minutes to walk her service dog.

When she got back, a real-life grinch had snatched them all up.

“My nerves are just in knots. We’ve been violated. They came into our home,” said Maxwell. “They even took the dog’s Christmas stocking.”

Her son, who’s visiting from Saudia Arabia, had just walked away to use the bathroom, right before the robber struck.

“That scares me the most. What if he came out when they were here. What would have happened to him,” Maxwell said.

Isa Alzaid, Maxwell’s son, had brought the gifts from home and can’t easily replace them.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s been a while since I actually celebrated Christmas and been with family,” he said.

They also took Maxwell’s wallet, but it’s not the first time she’s has had something stolen from her.

“My garage was broken into 2 or 3 times. They stole my wheelchair ramp,” she said. “I am trying to make my van accessible and everything I put in there to get my independence back, they steal it.”

Now her son is pushing her to move.

“My mother usually lives here alone, so that’s kind of concerning,” Alzaid said.

As for the real-life Grinch, Isa has a few words.

“They should really be disappointed in themselves. Right around Christmas, for whatever reason they did it. You can’t justify it.”

