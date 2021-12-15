Police deem threat by Davies High School student ‘not credible’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a threat made by a Davies High School student Monday afternoon is not credible.

In an email to families and staff, Principal Troy Cody writes:

Late Tuesday afternoon, December 14, Davies High School administration was made aware of an inappropriate and threatening comment made by one of its students on Monday, December 13, after school on the bus. This afternoon, other students who were on the bus brought the comments to the attention of the School Resource Officer.

School administrators, collaboratively with the Fargo Police Department, have thoroughly investigated the validity of the comments. Based upon the investigation, the threat has been deemed not credible and poses no danger to students, staff or the Davies campus.

We take student safety very seriously. As always, our goal is to ensure students can learn in a safe environment. Please encourage your student to always contact an adult if they see or hear something concerning. We are thankful to the students who came forward to share about the concerning comments so they could be investigated.

