One year anniversary of first Covid-19 vaccine in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year ago today the very first Covid-19 vaccine in North Dakota was administered. Today, Sanford Health officials reflected on the past year of trials and triumphs.

When first authorized for emergency use, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was in high demand. Rollout prioritized essential works and those at greater risk. Now, some are getting paid to get the shot.

“People have not wanted to step forward and roll up their sleeves,” said Sanford Health Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin.

He said the vaccine turning into a political issue was something he didn’t see coming.

“A lot of conspiracy... and big amount of disinformation,” said Dr. Griffin.

Incentives, mandates, and requirements surrounding what he called one the biggest medical achievements in our lifetime. Dr. Griffin admitted there has always been vaccine hesitancy, but Americans should be disappointed.

“Our failure to embrace it …has cost people lives in our country, in our community, and is greatly taxing our health system across the country,” said Dr. Griffin, “I think we should be extremely disappointed as a country that we have not embraced this better.”

He said the science behind the shots, how quickly they were developed, and their efficacy rates are ‘a homerun’.

By this time next year, Dr. Griffin hopes enough people are vaccinated that ‘we don’t have to worry about school disruptions or gatherings’ and ‘everything can be a bit more normal.’

He added the majority of those hospitalized with Covid-19 continues to among the unvaccinated.

