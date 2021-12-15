Advertisement

Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.(Oklahoma County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after leaving her four young children unsupervised at home while she went to drink at a bar.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Pera Aguilar told officers she had been drinking alcohol at the bar where she worked and it was a normal occurrence.

Slurring her words when she spoke, Aguilar told police she “does this all the time” and had been in “trouble before for neglecting her children.”

Her oldest child, who is 9, said she was in charge of her three younger siblings -- 8 years old, 5 years old and 9 months old.

She fed the baby pizza because she didn’t know what else to give her, according to the police report.

Responding officers noticed there was no heat in the house when the outside temperature was about 35 degrees.

According to police, Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.

The children are now with another family member.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police seeking help
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in George Floyd’s death
Road crash
Firefighters help remove driver in two vehicle crash
Crash
Two cars collide while dense fog advisory was in effect