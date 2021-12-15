Mechanical issue forces UND plane to make emergency landing

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A University of North Dakota aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a county road Saturday afternoon, near Northwood after the plane began to experience engine problems.

UND officials say two members of the student flying team were on the plane when it started shaking and partially losing power.

The team was flying in UND’s normal practice area at the time of the incident, but were not close enough to the Northwood Airport to make a proper landing.

According to David Dodds, the director of communications for the university, the flying team safely landed on a county road and later moved the plane out of the way to avoid blocking traffic.

No one was injured and no further damage was done to the aircraft.

The crew was later taken back to the university and the plane was trailered to the Northwood Airport on Sunday for maintenance inspections.

UND officials say preliminary results indicate there was an issue with the plane’s cylinders.

