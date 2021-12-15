Firefighters help remove driver in two vehicle crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN (Valley News Live) - Officials say, on Wednesday, a 2010 Subaru Forester driven by a 74 year old female from Henning, MN was traveling eastbound on Highway 29 when it collided with a 2008 Dodge Ram, driven by 27 year old male from Perham, MN at the intersection of County Highway 75. Wadena County Fire Department assisted in removing the driver of the Subaru from their vehicle.

Both individuals were transported to Tri County Health Care with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, a Dense Fog Advisory was in affect due to reduced travel visibility. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.