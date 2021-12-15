Father, son rescued after ice drifted from shore

RED LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A father and son are safe after they had to be rescued from ice that drifted from the shore.

The Red Lake Police Department says it responded to the situation on Red Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on reports of two people stuck on the ice.

When authorities arrived, they learned the two anglers went on the ice that then drifted from the shore, stranding them.

62-year-old David Berrard of Red Lake and 44-year-old Wilfred Berrard of Blaine, MN were rescued without injury.

Authorities are now issuing warnings about heading out on the ice with the recent warmer temps and high winds.

