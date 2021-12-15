Advertisement

Father, son rescued after ice drifted from shore

Crews had to rescue two men from ice that drifted from the shore.
Crews had to rescue two men from ice that drifted from the shore.(Red Lake, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A father and son are safe after they had to be rescued from ice that drifted from the shore.

The Red Lake Police Department says it responded to the situation on Red Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on reports of two people stuck on the ice.

When authorities arrived, they learned the two anglers went on the ice that then drifted from the shore, stranding them.

62-year-old David Berrard of Red Lake and 44-year-old Wilfred Berrard of Blaine, MN were rescued without injury.

Authorities are now issuing warnings about heading out on the ice with the recent warmer temps and high winds.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police seeking help
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats

Latest News

Real-Life Grinch- December 14, 2021
Real-life Grinch snatches gifts and dampers Christmas spirit for Moorhead woman
10:00PM News December 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 14 - Part 2
Real-Life Grinch- December 14, 2021
Real-Life Grinch- December 14, 2021
10:00PM News December 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 14 - Part 1