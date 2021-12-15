Dilworth man sentenced to 100 months for involvement in violent gang robberies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man was sentenced Monday to more than 8 years in federal prison for his involvement in a string of violent gang robberies in North Dakota.

21-year-old Josiah Thomas Aguilar is charged with several offenses including interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence-Hobbs Act Robbery, Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, and Aiding and Abetting.

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase says between January and May of 2019 Aguilar and several co-conspirators were a part of a criminal gang known as the “Slither Gang,”

The gang, allegedly led by 26-year-old Abbot William Aho of Fergus Falls, targeted robbery victims who were alleged drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota, and other states.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Aguilar and his co-conspirators carried out a string of robberies by threatening and inflicting violence, and the brandishing of guns and dangerous weapons.

Aguilar and other members of the “Slither Gang” also often committed home invasions or set up public meetings with victims to rob them of drugs, money, and guns.

The gang would later sell the drugs they stole.

U.S. Chief District Judge Peter Welte also sentence Aguilar to 3 years of supervised release and a $400 fine.

Several of Aguilar’s associates have also been indicted in North Dakota and have been sentenced or awaiting trial for their involvement in the violent robberies.

The co-conspirators are named below.

Cory Carlson, 24, Robbinsdale, MN- Sentenced on December 9, 2021 to 100 months in federal prison and three years supervised release

Sarah Carlson, 21, Minneapolis, MN- Sentenced on July 19, 2021 to 80 months in federal prison and three years supervised release

Jared Kaul, 21, Fridley, MN- Sentenced on December 8, 2021 to 32 months in federal prison and three years supervised

Nicholas May, 22, Fargo, ND- Sentenced on November 23, 2021 to 28 months in federal prison and three years supervised

Shelby Dallman, 23, Faribault, MN- Sentenced on August 23, 2021 to two years in federal prison and three years supervised

Abbot Aho (aka Boogie), 26, Fergus Falls, MN- Indicted on several charges including Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, Interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances.

