Advertisement

Barnes County man rescued from ice, says he was sleepwalking

(WLUC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Barnes County rescued a man on the ice Tuesday morning who told them he’d been sleepwalking.

They say someone reported the man yelling for help around 8:20 Tuesday morning at the Ashtabula Crossing on Lake Ashtabula. When they arrived, they say the man was 100 yards from shore, sitting on the ice wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, with no shoes. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Valley City for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman who lives with him told Sheriff Randy McClaflin he left the home at 6 AM. Sheriff McClaflin would like to remind everyone to use caution and to stay alert to ice conditions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police seeking help
Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats
Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
Kyle Taggart
Man arrested for drugs, DUI following crash in snowbank

Latest News

Real-Life Grinch- December 14, 2021
Real-Life Grinch- December 14, 2021
Police deem threat by Davies High School student ‘not credible’
Dr. Avish Nagpal received the first COVID-19 vaccine in North Dakota on Dec. 14, 2021
One year anniversary of first Covid-19 vaccine in North Dakota
6:00PM News December 14 - Part 2
6:00PM News December 14 - Part 2