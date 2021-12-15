Barnes County man rescued from ice, says he was sleepwalking

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Barnes County rescued a man on the ice Tuesday morning who told them he’d been sleepwalking.

They say someone reported the man yelling for help around 8:20 Tuesday morning at the Ashtabula Crossing on Lake Ashtabula. When they arrived, they say the man was 100 yards from shore, sitting on the ice wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, with no shoes. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Valley City for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman who lives with him told Sheriff Randy McClaflin he left the home at 6 AM. Sheriff McClaflin would like to remind everyone to use caution and to stay alert to ice conditions.

