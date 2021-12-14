WFPS tries to ease parents’ safety concerns after string of school threats

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public School officials sent an email attempting to soothe families concerns over the string of school threats aimed at several schools within the district.

The district cited research from the National Center for Education statistics stating trends for violent crime and serious violent crime in school has been declining for four decades.

Below is a copy of the full email:

“If you base your perception of safety in schools solely on what you hear in the news, it isn’t surprising that many people in our community and across the nation think that schools are dangerous. However, research done by the National Center for Education Statistics indicates that the trends for violent crime and serious violent crime in schools have been declining since the early 1990s.

We want to ensure that our students, families, and staff have confidence in our district’s ability to provide a safe learning and working environment. We hope that these short descriptions of our emergency preparedness efforts provide that assurance.

Emergency Response

When each WFPS school completes their 10 safety drills each year, they are utilizing resources from Cass-Clay Unified School Response (CCUSR) to help train students and staff in how to stay safe during emergency situations.

School Resource Officers

Through a partnership with the West Fargo Police Department, WFPS has eight SROs that come to work every day in our district

Threat Assessment

The district has a comprehensive process that is utilized any time a threat report is received to determine the credibility and necessary response.

Security Upgrades

The district has invested millions of dollars on systems and resources that help to ensure a safer campus:

Radios that allow school staff to communicate with one another and with law enforcement

LobbyGuard visitor management systems and secured entrances

Panic buttons and digital camera systems

If you have further questions, a more detailed version of this message is available HERE.”

