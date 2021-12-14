Advertisement

WFPS tries to ease parents’ safety concerns after string of school threats

West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public School officials sent an email attempting to soothe families concerns over the string of school threats aimed at several schools within the district.

The district cited research from the National Center for Education statistics stating trends for violent crime and serious violent crime in school has been declining for four decades.

Below is a copy of the full email:

“If you base your perception of safety in schools solely on what you hear in the news, it isn’t surprising that many people in our community and across the nation think that schools are dangerous. However, research done by the National Center for Education Statistics indicates that the trends for violent crime and serious violent crime in schools have been declining since the early 1990s.

We want to ensure that our students, families, and staff have confidence in our district’s ability to provide a safe learning and working environment. We hope that these short descriptions of our emergency preparedness efforts provide that assurance.

Emergency Response

When each WFPS school completes their 10 safety drills each year, they are utilizing resources from Cass-Clay Unified School Response (CCUSR) to help train students and staff in how to stay safe during emergency situations.

School Resource Officers

Through a partnership with the West Fargo Police Department, WFPS has eight SROs that come to work every day in our district

Threat Assessment

The district has a comprehensive process that is utilized any time a threat report is received to determine the credibility and necessary response.

Security Upgrades

The district has invested millions of dollars on systems and resources that help to ensure a safer campus:

  • Radios that allow school staff to communicate with one another and with law enforcement
  • LobbyGuard visitor management systems and secured entrances
  • Panic buttons and digital camera systems

If you have further questions, a more detailed version of this message is available HERE.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car
Kyle Taggart
Man arrested for drugs, DUI following crash in snowbank
Gabriel
Stranger’s kindness makes for an unforgettable trip for Fargo teen’s birthday
Charged, jailed
Sabin man abused teen girl for nearly five years, court docs allege

Latest News

File photo
Thousands of gallons of oil by-product spilled in ND
Moorhead Police Department
Moorhead Police searching for KFC burglary suspect
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
NDT - UND Don't Quit The Quit Program - December 14
NDT - UND Don't Quit The Quit Program - December 14