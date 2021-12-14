Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and federal authorities are searching for a wanted sex offender who walked away from a halfway house he was living in.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Morrison left Centre Inc. along 15th St. N. on Monday, Dec. 13 around 9 p.m. and never returned.

Authorities say Morrison is on federal probation and has active warrants for his arrest out of Morton County, ND.

A check of the sex offender registry shows Morrison is convicted of sexual abuse of a minor involving a 14-year-old.

He’s described as a Native American man, 5;11″, and around 210 lbs.

If you have any information on where he could be, you’re urged to call 911 ASAP.

