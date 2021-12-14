Advertisement

Thousands of gallons of oil by-product spilled in ND

File photo
File photo(KFDA)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating a produced water spill north of Williston.

The DEQ says produced water is a by-product of oil production.

Originally, Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, said approx. 10 barrels of produced water spilled, but now it’s estimating 176 barrels or 7,300 gallons of produced water spilled into agricultural land.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Blankenship
“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats
Generic crash
UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being hit by car
Kyle Taggart
Man arrested for drugs, DUI following crash in snowbank
Gabriel
Stranger’s kindness makes for an unforgettable trip for Fargo teen’s birthday
Charged, jailed
Sabin man abused teen girl for nearly five years, court docs allege

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools logo
WFPS tries to ease parents’ safety concerns after string of school threats
Moorhead Police Department
Moorhead Police searching for KFC burglary suspect
Christopher Morrison
Wanted high-risk sex offender on the run in the metro
NDT - Meet Emily Brooks Part 2 - December 14
NDT - Meet Emily Brooks Part 2 - December 14