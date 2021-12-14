Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Rolette County Sheriff’s office is warning businesses to give their cash an extra check before accepting it.

Authorities say they took in $4,640 worth of fake money after a complaint in St. John, ND. Authorities say a woman was reportedly trying to use the counterfeit bills at an area business.

Officials found fake 100s, 50s, 20s and 10s.

Pictured above is one of the counterfeit bills. You’ll see it has ‘For Motion Picture Use Only’ at the top and also says ‘Copy’ on the right side.

