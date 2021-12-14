Advertisement

Moorhead Police searching for KFC burglary suspect

Moorhead Police Department
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead are searching for the suspect involved in a fast-food burglary.

Authorities say on Dec. 8, around 5:30 a.m., the KFC along 8th St. and Main Ave. was burglarized.

Officials say the suspect forced their way into the building from a window and was able to take off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras inside the building, picture above.

If you have any information on the suspect or this case, call police at 218-299-5120.

