Advertisement

Masks will soon be optional at Moorhead Schools

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Moorhead Area Public Schools(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead School Board approved a revision of the 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan for Moorhead Area Public Schools at the board meeting on December 13, 2021. The plan has been revised to replace in-school close contact quarantines for students with a robust testing protocol and make universal indoor masking optional.

The transitions will start on January 3, 2022, based on grade level and building location. High School students will begin transitioning on January 3, Middle School students on January 17, and Elementary students on January 31.

“Now that the vaccine is available to students who are age five and above, Moorhead Area Public Schools desires to maximize in-person instructional time for all students, while keeping staff and students safe. These changes will both reduce the amount of classroom time missed due to quarantine and continue to mitigate spread within the school setting. The support of our school board, staff, parents and students is greatly appreciated as plans are revised to provide a safe educational environment where students can thrive,” said Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak.

More information on the revised plan and updated quarantine protocols can be found on the district’s website at www.moorheadschools.org/covid-19.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person assaulted with hammer at West Acres Mall
Kai's Car
Fargo man had car stolen and apartment broken into
Kyle Taggart
Man arrested for drugs, DUI following crash in snowbank
Gabriel
Stranger’s kindness makes for an unforgettable trip for Fargo teen’s birthday
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6PM- Woman warns against making school threats
Valley News Live at 6PM- Woman warns against making school threats
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 1
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 1
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 2
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 2
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 3
6:00PM news Dec. 13 - part 3