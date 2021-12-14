Masks will soon be optional at Moorhead Schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead School Board approved a revision of the 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan for Moorhead Area Public Schools at the board meeting on December 13, 2021. The plan has been revised to replace in-school close contact quarantines for students with a robust testing protocol and make universal indoor masking optional.

The transitions will start on January 3, 2022, based on grade level and building location. High School students will begin transitioning on January 3, Middle School students on January 17, and Elementary students on January 31.

“Now that the vaccine is available to students who are age five and above, Moorhead Area Public Schools desires to maximize in-person instructional time for all students, while keeping staff and students safe. These changes will both reduce the amount of classroom time missed due to quarantine and continue to mitigate spread within the school setting. The support of our school board, staff, parents and students is greatly appreciated as plans are revised to provide a safe educational environment where students can thrive,” said Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak.

More information on the revised plan and updated quarantine protocols can be found on the district’s website at www.moorheadschools.org/covid-19.

