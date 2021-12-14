Man seriously injured after being hit by car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is seriously injured after being hit by a car near the intersection of 25th Street South and 13th Avenue. The incident was reported on Monday, December 13 at 6:47 p.m.

Fargo Police say the adult male pedestrian was taken to a local emergency room by ambulance with serious injuries. The adult male driver of the sedan is cooperative and the investigation is ongoing.

Currently, southbound lanes of 25th Street are closed near this intersection and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.