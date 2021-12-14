Local superintendent caught late-night trespassing inside another school

KARLSTAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota school superintendent is facing criminal charges after investigators say he was caught on camera inside another school over 100 miles away in the early morning hours.

39-year-old Ryan Baron, superintendent of Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools is charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing on school property.

Kittson County Sheriff Deputies say Tri-County School officials made a report on Oct. 10 that their former superintendent, Baron, had illegally entered the school around 1 a.m.

Court documents say when officers interviewed Baron, he admitted to have entered the school unlawfully, but no other details were released in court filings.

Baron stepped in as Ulen-Hitterdal’s superintendent at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Baron stepped down as Karlstad’s principal and superintendent in the spring of 2021.

A statement was provided from Baron’s attorney Tuesday afternoon which states:

“The alleged incident is still under investigation, and my office has not received any evidence from the County Attorney’s office that supports the allegations, as of yet.”

Valley News Live has reached out to the district’s school board members. As of this publication our news team has not received a response.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.