Whistleblower: Crooks collecting keys to break into garages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You may think your belongings are safe in your closed garage, but that’s not always the case. A whistleblower says criminals are taking advantage of a flaw in the system.

In apartment complexes, each garage has a numbered key and lock, designed to open the garage if the power goes out or the remote is lost. Curt’s Lock and Key employee Todd Ladwig said burglars are getting copies of those keys made. After they have enough they are robbing several garages at a time.

Sgt. Tim Runcorn, an investigator for West Fargo Police, said it’s not unusual for them to see.

“When we get an apartment burglary usually we see consecutive ones in a row,” Sgt. Runcorn said, “If they’re going to break into one they might as well break into four or five while they’re there.”

Ludwig said the solution isn’t very simple. By getting rid of the garage keyhole, “Now you now have no way in if your garage door opener is dead or you leave your opener in your vehicle,” he explained.

Ludwig said the best way to protect yourself is by not keeping anything valuable in your garage, and making sure your car is locked.

