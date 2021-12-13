Sabin man abused teen girl for nearly five years, court docs allege

SABIN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Sabin man is facing the next 30 years in prison after investigators state he sexually abused a young girl for nearly five years.

59-year-old Joseph Johnson is charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16, as well as two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 16 and 17-years-old.

Investigators say the now 22-year-old female victim came to them in July to report the years-long abuse. The victim told officers the abuse occurred multiple times a week after her brothers would go to sleep. The victim stated Johnson would threaten to take her car keys away, not pay her car insurance and other consequences for her not cooperating.

Court documents say Johnson would touch the young girl both under and over her clothes, and would force the victim to touch his genitals as well. Once when she was 15 or 16-years-old, the victim told investigators Johnson came into her room naked with a condom and removed her clothes and didn’t stop his abuse until she screamed and told Johnson what he was doing hurt her.

The victim stated the abuse continued until she moved away in 2017.

Last week, documents say detectives went to Johnson’s home in Sabin, but Johnson denied any inappropriate contact with the victim and declined to speak further to the detective. However, officers were contacted later that day by Johnson’s wife who said Johnson had come into the house and ‘confessed’ to sexually abusing the victim. Johnson’s wife stated Johnson told her he had no excuse for the abuse other than he had been drinking a lot.

Officers later interviewed Johnson, where documents say he admitted he had discussed sex with the victim on occasion and there was ‘fondling but never penetration.’ Court documents say Johnson denied threatening the victim, but did tell her not to tell anyone.

Johnson admitted the abuse happened more then one time but did not know how many times, documents say.

A Clay County Judge set Johnson’s bail at $10,000 cash, with conditions.

As of this publication, a mugshot for Johnson was not available. This story will be updated once our newsroom receives it.

