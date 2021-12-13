Man faces judge in bear smuggling case
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have recommended no jail time for a Wisconsin man who smuggled a bear carcass from Canada into North Dakota.
The Wisconsin hunter brought the bear from Canada after exceeding a limit in Manitoba by killing two bears in the same year.
The man pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transportation of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
However, prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence him to one year of unsupervised probation and pay a $5,000 fine.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.