Man faces judge in bear smuggling case

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have recommended no jail time for a Wisconsin man who smuggled a bear carcass from Canada into North Dakota.

The Wisconsin hunter brought the bear from Canada after exceeding a limit in Manitoba by killing two bears in the same year.

The man pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transportation of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

However, prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence him to one year of unsupervised probation and pay a $5,000 fine.

