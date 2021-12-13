Man arrested for drugs, DUI following crash in snowbank

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several potential charges after police say he crashed into a snowbank and then tried to run from the scene.

The Grand Forks Police Department says it responded to the crash along the 1500 block of 17th Ave. S. on Sunday, Dec. 12 around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say the driver, Kyle Taggart of Wadena, MN, lost control of his vehicle and ran it up a snowbank, crashing into a guard fence. Police say after the crash, Taggart and his passenger tried to run from the scene but were eventually arrested.

Taggart was taken to jail for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police did not release information on the passenger in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.