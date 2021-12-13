“It ruined my life.”: Woman warns against making school threats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman is sharing her story tonight in hopes teens in the Valley will think twice before posting a school threat on social media. She says she’s still dealing with her fallout 18 years later, and doesn’t want anyone else to face the same fate.

“I regret it. It ruined my life. It is the one thing that ruined my life,” Hannah Blankenship said.

She was the new girl at school in 2003; An eighth grader at Wyndemere Public Schools.

“I felt bullied. I felt like an outcast,” Blankenship said.

And Blankenship could only take so much. She says one day she snapped and threatening to stab someone which got her expelled and charged with felony terrorizing as a 13-year-old— The same charges all three students from last week’s violent threats in West Fargo are also facing.

“It ruined my life, it really did,” she said.

And while she was charged as juvenile, Blankenship emphasizes to families watching tonight that something like this is not a slap on the wrist.

“I had dreams, hopes and dreams to be a police officer. That would never, ever pan out. After I made that threat, my life was over,” she said.

“The military’s also able to look into those juvenile court records. I think that’s one thing kids don’t really think about until they try to join the military, then they realize that their juvenile offenses do matter,” Derek Steiner, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney said.

Blankenship says she spent time in juvenile detention and various facilities the rest of her teen years, and was never treated the same by anyone all because she says she didn’t know how to ask for help.

“There’s other ways to ask for the attention that you need. You could go to a counselor at your school. You can say, ‘Hey, I’m feeling this way,’ but don’t make a threat, especially on social media,” Blankenship said.

Steiner says the most common dispositions, or punishments given to juveniles is supervised probation for six months to a year. Steiner says during this period the child will also be receiving other services, such as chemical dependency, a victim impact panel or mental health services. Steiner says the juvenile system is heavily focused on rehabilitation in hopes never having that child come through the juvenile or adult criminal system again.

“This is something we take very serious,” Steiner said.

At least two of last week’s four school violence threats in West Fargo were almost immediately deemed not credible. West Fargo Police say the credibility process takes time between their School Resource Officers and investigative units, and are always investigated thoroughly.

“There’s some of these threats that have circulated for probably, three to four years and they finally just start popping up at different places that have the same initials as these threats,” West Fargo Police Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen said.

Nielsen stresses for parents to trust local law enforcement and school officials when they say a threat is not credible, and that your child will be safe at school.

“The parents should know that their child is safe and when the school does make a decision, at that point the decision has been thoroughly looked through,” he said.

Names and ages are not released in juvenile cases.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.