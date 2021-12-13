Attorney general: Gift card scams in full operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota consumer protection officials are warning about recent gift card scams that have resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says that at the holiday season especially, it’s good to remember that gift cards should be used as gifts, not to settle an account payment or for a phony sweepstakes. The Attorney General’s consumer protection division reports that in the last two weeks, they have received nine reports from victims of gift card scams, with losses totaling $45,000.

The victims, who range in age from 26 to 75, reportedly fell for different versions of the scam, including fake sweepstakes officials pretending the victim had won a prize but needed to make an upfront payment.

