2nd case of Omicron variant detected in Minnesota

Local health leaders watch for omicron
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.

University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.

Inch says the infected person is doing fine and is isolating. Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

