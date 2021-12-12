Advertisement

Washing machine causes fire in West Fargo home

West Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon at 929 28th Ave. W.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon at 929 28th Ave. W.

When crews got there, they found an active fire in the washing machine that was quickly put out.

Residents were home at the time, and they were safely evacuated with their pets.

The cost of damages is still to be determined.

West Fargo Fire says those living there will be able to stay in the home tonight.

