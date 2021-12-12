Person assaulted with hammer at West Acres Mall
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to West Acres Mall after someone was apparently assaulted with a hammer.
Crews were called just before 2 p.m. Saturday. afternoon.
Authorities say witness statements and surveillance video suggests the suspect in this incident acted in self-defense.
Fargo PD says no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
Still no word on the victim’s injuries.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.