Nice Start to the Week, Then Not So Nice

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The week starts out pretty similar to the weekend. Morning temperatures don’t look as cold on Monday, with teens and 20s expected before 30s for high temperatures in most areas with a wind shift from the southwest early to the southeast during the day.Tuesday brings a less cloud cover with afternoon temperatures again in the 20s and 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A potent winter storm has its eyes set on the region for the middle part of next week, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain or mixed precipitation is expected as this system approaches in the warm air in the PM hours on Wednesday. Then, as cold air moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning, it looks to change over to all snow by Thursday morning. Some travel impacts are possible west Wednesday evening with falling and blowing snow, and impacts are expected to last into Thursday with winds remaining strong through Thursday afternoon. Thursday looks blustery, with temperatures in the single digits and teens most of the day with the cold wind. Clouds look to decrease from west to east on Thursday, with some sunshine possible before it sets Thursday evening. Good news is that snowfall amounts continue to be dwindling a bit compared to early thinking. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions return for Friday. However, things will be cold behind the midweek weather maker. Lows drops into the single digits to near zero Friday morning, with highs only moving into the teens. Clear and cold again in the morning with lows between -5 north to 10 south. Expect sunshine and temperatures to be returning to near seasonal highs in the teens to near 20 far south. Sunday will again be cold to start with single digits above or below zero and we warm a few more degrees with a mix of clouds and sun.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine. Temperatures well above average. Low: 21. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. South wind over 14 mph. Low: 26. High: 36.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, increasing wind. Chance of rain and mixed precip in the evening and heavy snow and gusty wind expected late. Accumulations possible with travel impacts expected into Thursday. Low: 28. High: 40.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with by morning with heavy snow and gusty wind. Snow exits east. Blowing and drifting snow expected through the afternoon, then decreasing clouds and a blustery wind. Travel impacts likely on Thursday, especially for the morning commute. Much colder. Low: 15. High: 16.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. COLD! Low: 1. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Clear and chilly. Low: 9. High: 19.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A pinch warmer. Low: 8. High: 22.

