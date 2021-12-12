Hope Inc. giving those that are mobility challenged, sporting and recreational opportunities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Cullen Center on Saturday, members of the Moorhead football program joined Hope Inc. for some sled hockey action. The players with Hope Inc. have mobility challenges, but that didn’t stop them from having a blast on the ice.

“Yeah it was pretty fun,” said Luke Riley, a player for the Hope Inc. Hurricanes. “They do a lot of different events, not just sled hockey, so it’s really fun to do, most of those with everybody in the community and even people on the team they do all of those events with us.”

Riley suffered a spinal injury when he was younger while sledding, but he wasn’t allowing that to slow him down on the ice. Riley finished with two goals. At Hope Inc., their aim is to give those that are mobility challenged sporting and recreational opportunities.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Maureen Riley, Luke’s mother. “Every time we come to a Hope event it’s very well attended, very well supported and we love to see that.”

A couple of the football players struggled to figure out how to get themselves around the ice. In the end, they had fun competing against the Hurricanes.

“Well I hope that we gave them an opportunity to be equal with everybody and I hope they had fun too and gave them an opponent to play against.” said Ben Hrdlicka.

“It was just fun and I talk to some of them and it’s just like no different and having a conversation.” said Quinn Tweten.

Bill Grommesh, the executive director for Hope Inc. has been there since they started in 2006. 15 years later, and it is still important to him to see a kid with mobility challenges to get out there and enjoy themselves.

“You know, there’s nothing better than seeing a kid jump into a sled or into a wheelchair basketball game get out there, compete, having fun, being a part of a team, being part of a group, being a part of our community and having fun and having the same opportunities as everybody else, it’s awesome.” said Grommesh.

