Fargo man had car stolen and apartment broken into

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man says he didn’t think his day could get worse last week after his car was stolen, only to come home to his apartment robbed.

“They stole my car then came here and robbed my apartment,” says Kai Clausen.

After Clausen finished working his shift at 3xGear on Tuesday night, he found his car was missing.

He had left both his car and apartment keys inside.

“I’m not very happy that I left my keys in my car. Of course, I’d leave my other keys to my apartment in my car because why would I bring them in? My car is right there,” says Clausen.

He says he had to wait until the next morning just to get into his apartment.

But when he went inside, he found the thieves had stolen some of his belongings.

“They stole my car first around 7:20ish. From my neighbors, we heard they were done by 8:45 here. They were like take the car, talked about it, and then were like let’s go, let’s rob this guy,” says Clausen.

Clausen says what they stole from his apartment adds up to thousands of dollars.

“My laptop, my drawing tablet, my Xbox, a bunch of my clothes. I haven’t gone through everything yet, so I still don’t know what I’m all missing,” he lists.

After knocking on his neighbor’s doors, he was able to get a few answers.

“I was told both are white, young. One blonde maybe he has facial hair, I don’t know if my neighbor was certain on that. The other guy had long hair, kind of shaggy. That’s about all the physical description I have,” he says.

Clausen says he has been using his resources to help find his things.

“Yesterday, I checked my laptop’s IP because it’s still on somewhere and it’s in Minnesota in Moorhead. Then I found a truck that looked exactly like the one from the video, and I was like no way,” he states.

But, he says police are still investigating.

“It’s definitely very unsettling thinking about it. If they wanted to they could come to my building and wait for me to come out or something,” says Clausen.

