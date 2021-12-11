Mild and Quiet Through the Weekend, then changes midweek

SUNDAY: Morning breeze from southwest could usher in patchy fog/frost. Not nearly as cold to begin the day, with lows in the 18 to 27 range. We will see decreasing afternoon wind and passing clouds with temperature running up into the low 30s for northern Minnesota to the mid 40s in southeast North Dakota.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Things remain mainly quiet moving into next week, as well. Morning temperatures don’t look as cold on Monday, with teens and 20s expected before 30s for high temperatures in most areas. Tuesday brings a few more clouds, with afternoon temperatures again in the 20s and 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A potent winter storm has its eyes set on the region for the middle part of next week, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain or mixed precipitation is expected as this system approaches in the warm air in the PM hours on Wednesday. Then, as cold air moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning, it looks to change over to all snow by Thursday morning. Some travel impacts are possible west Wednesday evening and impacts are expected to last into Thursday with winds remaining strong through Thursday afternoon. Thursday looks blustery, with temperatures in the single digits and teens most of the day with the cold wind. Clouds look to decrease from west to easy on Thursday, with some sunshine possible before it sets Thursday evening. Good news is that snowfall amounts appear to be dwindling a bit. Stay tuned.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions return for Friday. However, things will be cold behind the midweek weather maker. Lows drops into the single digits to near zero Friday morning, with highs only moving into the teens.

SATURDAY: Clear and cold again in the morning with lows between -5 north to 10 south. Expect sunshine and temperatures to be returning to near seasonal highs in the teens to near 20 far south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Warmer! Mostly sunny. Wind: WNW 10-20 Gusty at times early. Decreasing wind late. Low: 25. High: 37.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine. Temperatures well above average. Low: 21. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. South wind over 14 mph. Low: 26. High: 36.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, increasing wind. Chance of rain and mixed precip in the evening and heavy snow and gusty wind expected late. Accumulations possible with Impacts expected into Thursday. Low: 28. High: 40.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with by morning with heavy snow and gusty wind. Snow exits east. Blowing and drifting snow expected through the afternoon, then decreasing clouds and a blustery wind. Travel impacts likely on Thursday, especially for the morning commute. Low: 15. High: 16.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. COLD! Low: 1. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Clear and chill. Low: 9. High: 19.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.