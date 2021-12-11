Advertisement

Mapleton fire chief accused of drunken driving following crash

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused Mapleton’s fire chief of drunken driving after she was involved in a crash.

KFGO-AM reported Friday that Kayla Cross has been charged with misdemeanor DUI refusal.

According to court documents, she was cited by a West Fargo police officer just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 13 after she was involved in a crash. Details of the crash weren’t included in the documents.

Cross, who also serves as assistant fire chief in Moorhead, Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty to the charge. She declined comment.

Mapleton Mayor Andrew Draeger says city officials haven’t decided whether to take any disciplinary action against the chief.

