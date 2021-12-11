How many schools have been targeted in recent school shooting threats?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’ve been seeing a surge of school shooting threats. In total, five students have been arrested just this week.

In recent history, here, it all started with a threat towards the Detroit Lakes schools Both the high school and the elementary school. Police have said the high school’s was dealt with, and an arrest was made for the elementary school.

Another threat was called into our Whistleblower Hotline a couple weeks ago. The caller didn’t identify a school in that threat, but police have been working to find the caller.

The next week, a student was suspended for bringing a loaded handgun to Lincoln Elementary in Fargo. That was November 29th. The next day, came the high profile shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Since then, this week, we’ve seen an enormous amount of threats.

On Tuesday, two kids were arrested for threatening violent acts against Cheney Middle School. The next day, a student was arrested in connection to a potential threat at North Border High School.

Liberty Middle School in West Fargo received a threat on Wednesday night, and again Thursday morning. Both were deemed not credible, but two arrests were made for causing fear in the community.

Another threat we heard of Wednesday night was directed towards Heritage Middle School. Which we were told, again, was not credible.

Last night, a social media post about school violence was made about Sheyenne High School. We know the student was identified.

So we can see here, while these threats have been deemed not credible, police are taking them very seriously and arrests are being made. This comes to a total of 11 threats against schools since November.

The districts continue to tell us, if you have concerns about your child’s school, contact your school counselor or administrator.

