Threat of school violence targeted at Sheyenne High School

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools and the police are investigating a school threat made towards another school in the district.

Officials say school staff were alerted Thursday night about a social media post regarding a threat of school violence aimed at Sheyenne High School. WFPS says the student responsible for the post has been identified.

At this time, the threat has been deemed not credible and there is no danger to the students, staff, or Sheyenne campus. WFPS says if you have concerns, please contact an administrator or counselor.

This comes after a threat of school violence was made toward Cheney Middle School, Liberty Middle School and Heritage Middle School this week. WFPS says the police has deemed those threats to not be credible.

