Multiple agency drug investigation leads to arrest

Charles Fraction
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - A significant drug arrest was made by Moorhead Police Department as a part of a multiple agency investigation.

Currently living in the metro area, but with no permanent address, 48 year old Charles Fraction was arrested with illegal and dangerous drugs for distribution.

On Wednesday, a Moorhead Police Detective working with the Cass County (ND) Drug Task Force arrested Fraction during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Clay County. Based on the active investigation law enforcement was conducting, it was believed Fraction was traveling back into the metro area after receiving a shipment of drugs for distribution. During the vehicle search, Officers located 74 grams of a powder believed to be a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, 4.6 grams of methamphetamine, and another unidentified powder. The street value was approximately $15,000.

Charles Fraction was booked into the Clay County Correctional Facility and charged on Friday by the Clay County Attorney’s Office with two Felony 1st Degree Controlled Substance counts. Fraction also had several felony level warrants: 2nd Degree Burglary, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, 2nd Degree Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Domestic Violence with Seriously Bodily Injury and Terrorizing. These warrants were issued from Clay County, MN, Cass County, ND, and the State of South Dakota.

The investigation involved a partnership with Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Fargo Police Department, Cass County (ND) Drug Task Force, and the US Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

