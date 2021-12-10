Mild and Quiet Through the Weekend, then changes midweek

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: This morning lows dipped near or even below zero, but it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the 20s and 30s with a bit of a breeze. Sunday looks to be quite nice with highs near 40 for some as a warm front ushers in warmer air with a west wind.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Things remain mainly quiet moving into next week, as well. Morning temperatures don’t look as cold on Monday, with teens and 20s expected before 30s for high temperatures in most areas. Tuesday brings a few more clouds, with afternoon temperatures again in the 20s and 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A potent winter storm has its eyes set on the region for the middle part of next week, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain or mixed precipitation is expected as this system approaches in the warm air in the PM hours on Wednesday. Then, as cold air moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning, it looks to change over to all snow by Thursday morning. Some travel impacts are possible west Wednesday evening and impacts are expected to last into Thursday with winds remaining strong through Thursday afternoon. Thursday looks blustery, with temperatures in the single digits and teens most of the day with the cold wind. Clouds look to decrease from west to easy on Thursday, with some sunshine possible before it sets Thursday evening.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions return for Friday. However, things will be cold behind the midweek weather maker. Lows drops into the single digits to near zero Friday morning, with highs only moving into the teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Sunny. Still cool. Breezy. High: 30.

SUNDAY: Warmer! Mostly sunny. Low: 24. High: 36.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 22. High: 36.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, increasing wind. Chance of rain and mixed precip in the evening and heavy snow and gusty wind expected late. Impacts expected into Thursday. Low: 28. High: 40.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with heavy snow and gusty wind. Blowing and drifting snow expected through the afternoon, then decreasing clouds and a blustery wind. Travel impacts likely on Thursday, especially for the morning commute. Low: 12. High: 17.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 18.

